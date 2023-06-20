ASX reaches highest closing price since April: Aus shares up 0.86%

The ASX experienced its seventh consecutive day of growth, primarily driven by increases in the energy, real estate, and financial sectors.At the closing bell, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.86 per cent higher at 7,357.80.This marked the highest closing price since April 20. Almost all sectors, except for health care, showed positive growth during this period.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 132 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 11.75 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 37.5 points.The SPI futures are up 65 points.The best-performing sector was Energy, up 1.94 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Health Care, down 0.02 per cent.The best-performing large cap was AGL Energy, closing 2.88 per cent higher at $11.06. It was followed by shares in Pilbara Mineralsand SantosThe worst-performing large cap was Meridian Energy, closing 4 per cent lower at $4.80. It was followed by shares in Atlas Arteriaand IDP EducationJapan's Nikkei has gained 0.06 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 2.05 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.68 per cent.Southern Cross Media Groupannounces that ARN Mediahas acquired a 14.8 per cent stake in the company for $38.3 million. Shares closed 20.4 per cent higher at 91.5 cents.Brightstar Resourceswill commence gold mining operations at their Menzies project in WA, with personnel and equipment supplied by BML Ventures. MD Alex Rovira, commented, “This mining JV with BML signifies the first production for Brightstar that will generate meaningful free cash for the Company.” Shares closed 30 per cent higher at 1.3 cents.PARKDhas been awarded a 3-level car park construction contract for John Hughes Group in Perth. PARKD MD Peter McUtchen commented; “This project presents the Company with an exciting opportunity to utilise its Metal Deck Support Bracket which has been developed in partnership with Bluescope/Fielders.” Shares closed 21.1 per cent higher at 2.8 cents.Gold is trading at US$1,961.90 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.3 per cent lower at US$115.15 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.6 per cent fall.Light crude is trading $1.02 lower at US$70.76 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 68.04 US cents.