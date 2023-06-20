Stocks of the Hour: Southern Cross Media Group, Brightstar Resources, PARKD

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps June 20, 2023 11:20 AM

Southern Cross Media Group (ASX:SXL) announces that ARN Media (ASX:A1N) has acquired a 14.8% stake in the company for $38.3 million. Shares are trading 22.04 per cent higher at 92.75 cents.

Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) will commence gold mining operations at their Menzies project in WA, with personnel and equipment supplied by BML Ventures. MD Alex Rovira, commented, “This mining JV with BML signifies the first production for Brightstar that will generate meaningful free cash for the Company.” Shares are trading 30 per cent higher at 1.3 cents.

PARKD Ltd (ASX:PKD) has been awarded a 3-level car park construction contract for John Hughes Group in Perth. PARKD MD Peter McUtchen commented; “This project presents the Company with an exciting opportunity to utilise its Metal Deck Support Bracket which has been developed in partnership with Bluescope/Fielders.” Shares are trading 47.37 per cent higher at 2.8 cents.

