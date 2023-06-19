Stocks of the Hour: Lake Resources, Bastion Minerals, Dateline Resources

Lake Resources (ASX:LKE; OTC: LLKKF) announces two phase development to targeted production of 50 kilo tonnes per annum battery grade lithium carbonate. CEO David Dickson said. “Our new, phased approach de-risks project execution while ensuring battery grade lithium carbonate comes to market in a cleaner, efficient way.” Shares are trading 13.16 per cent lower at 41.25 cents.Bastion Mineralssecures a high grade REE project in Sweden. The opportunity is exemplified by Executive Chairman’s, Mr Ross Landles comment: “there are currently no rare earth elements currently being mined in Europe, with China providing nearly 98% of the EU’s supply.” Shares are trading 46.15 per cent higher at 3.8 cents.Dateline Resourcesannounced that high grades of gold have been intercepted at their Colosseum Mine in California, USA. MD Stephen Baghdadi, commented: “This is a bonanza result. The current drilling program is designed to increase the overall gold resource size, both in terms of tonnage and grade.” Shares are trading 15.63 per cent higher at 3.7 cents.