Stocks of the Hour: Iceni Gold, Austco, Errawarra Resources

Iceni Goldannounced that assays and fieldwork have confirmed high-grade vein at Everleigh in WA. Technical Director David Nixon commented: “Fieldwork continues to focus along the length of the soil anomaly in the search for further outcropping veining along strike.” Shares are trading 11.11 per cent higher at 11 cents.Austcohas been awarded a $7.4m contract for its communications system, Tacera. CEO Clayton Astles, commented “this is the largest contract win in the company's history and demonstrates our growing sales momentum and the increasing reputation of our flagship product.” Shares are trading 32.14 per cent higher at 18.5 cents.Errawarra Resourcesannounced that lithium exploration continues at Andover West in WA. Tom Reddicliffe, Executive Chairman commented: “We are very much excited by what the Pilbara region keeps delivering to the market and we look forward to continuing with our exploration activity.” Shares are trading flat at 17 cents.