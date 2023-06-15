Stocks of the Hour: Magnis Energy Tech, GreenTech Metals, QX Res, Lake Res

Magnis Energy Technologies (ASX:MNS; OTCQX: MNSEF; FSE: U1P) announced that the lithium-ion batteries produced at the iM3NY Battery Plant have received UN38.3 certification. MD Hoshi Daruwalla commented: “Our batteries have met the strict safety requirements developed by the UN for transportation.” Shares are trading 2.86 per cent lower at 17 cents.GreenTech Metalshas confirmed the presence of spodumene-bearing pegmatites on the Company’s 100% owned Ruth Well Project in WA. Executive Director Thomas Reddicliffe commented: “The spodumene bearing pegmatites occur in a zone up to 200m wide which also includes barren pegmatites.” Shares are trading 280.95 per cent higher at 40 cents.QX Resources Limitedannounced that diamond drilling had intercepted massive sulphide mineralisation from their deposit in Northern Sweden, held by Bayrock Resources, in which QXR has a significant holding. Shares are trading 3.03 per cent higher at 3.4 cents.Lake Resourceshas announced that their Measured and Indicated resources have increased from 2.19 to 2.93 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent at their Kachi Project. Michael Gabora at Lake Resources, commented, “The activities started in March of last year have led to a significantly improved understanding of both the spatial and vertical extent of lithium brine.” Shares are trading 0.53 per cent higher at 47.25 cents.