Stocks of the Hour: Golden Mile Resources, NickelSearch, Encounter Resources

Golden Mile Resources (ASX:G88)
announced the highest-ever nickel grades at their Quicksilver project in WA. MD Damon Dormer said, “We have a significantly higher-grade zone within the overall Resource with the potential of disseminated nickel mineralisation.” Shares are trading 100 per cent higher at 4.8 cents.
NickelSearch (ASX:NIS)
announced that their Sexton Prospect diamond drillhole intersects massive sulphide mineralisation at depth. MD, Nicole Duncan, commented: “[This] intersection confirms the presence of massive sulphide mineralisation at depth and gives us significant optimism.” Shares are trading 31.25 per cent higher at 8.4 cents.
Encounter Resources (ASX:ENR)
announced that their diamond drill program has been expanded at their project in WA. MD Will Robinson said: “The survey…has resolved into a suite of structurally complex density anomalies interpreted as potential alkaline intrusions.” Shares are trading 6.25 per cent higher at 25.5 cents.