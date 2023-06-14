Stocks of the Hour: Golden Mile Resources, NickelSearch, Encounter Resources

Golden Mile Resourcesannounced the highest-ever nickel grades at their Quicksilver project in WA. MD Damon Dormer said, “We have a significantly higher-grade zone within the overall Resource with the potential of disseminated nickel mineralisation.” Shares are trading 100 per cent higher at 4.8 cents.NickelSearchannounced that their Sexton Prospect diamond drillhole intersects massive sulphide mineralisation at depth. MD, Nicole Duncan, commented: “[This] intersection confirms the presence of massive sulphide mineralisation at depth and gives us significant optimism.” Shares are trading 31.25 per cent higher at 8.4 cents.Encounter Resourcesannounced that their diamond drill program has been expanded at their project in WA. MD Will Robinson said: “The survey…has resolved into a suite of structurally complex density anomalies interpreted as potential alkaline intrusions.” Shares are trading 6.25 per cent higher at 25.5 cents.