Stocks of the Hour: Altech Batteries, Azure Minerals, Tesserent

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps June 13, 2023 11:30 AM


Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC, FRA:A3Y) announced the release of preliminary battery specifications for its CERENERGY battery products. This enables the company to initiate discussions with potential off-take partners. Shares are trading flat at 9.3 cents.

Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS) announced broad intersections of high-grade lithium mineralisation. Azure’s MD Mr Tony Rovira said: “These results highlight the exceptional thickness and high grades of lithium mineralisation within the Andover pegmatites.” Shares are trading 40.8 per cent higher at 88 cents.

Tesserent (ASX:TNT) has entered into a scheme implementation deed with Thales Australia Holdings to acquire 100% of their shares for $0.13 per share. Chairman of Tesserent, Geoff Lord, said: “Tesserent’s customers are expected to benefit from Thales’ enhanced product suite, global service capabilities and the acceleration of Tesserent’s existing growth.” Shares are trading 150 per cent higher at 12.25 cents.

