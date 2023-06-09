Stocks of the Hour: Limeade, VRX Silica, Marquee Resources

WebMD Health Services will acquire Limeadefor A$0.425 per share. Henry Albrecht, Limeade CEO, commented, “We are confident that the combination will bring together WebMD Health Services human expertise and Limeade technical innovation into a comprehensive solution.” Shares are trading 315 per cent higher at 41.5 cents.VRX Silica Limitedannounced that the Environmental Review Document (ERD) for its Arrowsmith North Silica Sand Project has been accepted by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation. VRX MD Bruce Maluish said, “The ERD seeks approval for 30 years of mining. The development area has the potential to underpin a project lasting up to 60 years.” Shares are trading 27.27 per cent higher at 14 cents.Marquee Resourcesannounced that it has agreed to accelerate the Farm-In agreement with Mineral Resourcesat the West Spargoville Project. Executive Chairman, Mr Charles Thomas, commented, “By accelerating the Farm-In agreement and officially forming this JV with MinRes, we hope to further capitalise on the extensive knowledge and technical capabilities that they have.” Shares are trading 54.55 per cent higher at 3.4 cents.