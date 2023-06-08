Stocks of the Hour: Iceni Gold, Avita Medical, Antisense Therapeutics

Iceni Gold (ASX:ICL)
has hit a high-grade vein at the Everleigh well in Western Australia. Technical Director David Nixon comments: “The high-grade rock chip results from the vein are supported by the underlying UFF+ soil anomaly, prospectivity indicators and the multiple coincident targets.” Shares are trading 53.13 per cent higher at 9.8 cents.
Avita Medical (ASX:AVH)
has announced FDA Approval of its spray-on skin cell product RECELL for the treatment of full thickness skin defects. CEO Jim Corbett comments, “The FDA approval now offers surgeons a best-in-class treatment option for a multitude of severe wounds within inpatient and outpatient settings.” Shares are trading 14.22 per cent higher at $4.90.
Antisense Therapeutics (ASX:ANP
, US OTC:ATHJY, FSE:AWY) has announced that the first patient has been dosed in the company’s Phase IIb Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Trial. Three patients are currently in the screening phase of the trial. Shares are trading 6.35 per cent higher at 6.7 cents.