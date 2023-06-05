Stocks of the Hour: Resources & Energy Group, WA1 Resources, ImpediMed

Resources & Energy Groupannounced that their opening drilling campaign has confirmed nickel sulphides at their Springfield Nickel Prospect in WA. MD and CEO, J. Daniel Moore commented, “[the 100%-owned package we have today has] opened the way to modern approaches for exploration and the sorts of drill hits we are now enjoying.” Shares are trading 200 per cent higher at 3.6 cents.WA1 Resourceshas released similar news, announcing that their 2023 drilling program has recorded the highest grade niobium intersection to date at their West Arunta Project in WA. MD, Paul Savich, commented: ““These latest assay results now demonstrate that Luni has a large and extremely high-grade niobium footprint which we are working to extend further.” Shares are trading 31.98 per cent higher at $6.19.ImpediMedannounces its first published medical policy from a Blue Cross Blue Shield Health plan covering L-Dex. MD and CEO Richard Valencia said, “we continue to see the response and action by payers accelerate on an almost daily basis and a new BCBS policy will no doubt further accelerate payor momentum.” Shares are trading 7.14 higher at 15 cents.