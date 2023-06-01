Stocks of the Hour: Redflow, Neurizer, Impact Minerals

Redflowannounced that their flow batteries have been approved for use in a large-scale solar and storage project in California. CEO and MD Tim Harris said: “This 20 MWh project is one of several large-scale opportunities in our pipeline and represents the start of the next phase of our growth strategy.” Shares are trading 51.35 per cent higher at 28 cents.Neurizerhas signed a contract with Meijin Energy Investments to produce Hydrogen in China. NRZ Chairman Justyn Peters said: “The newly formed trading platform will provide NRZ with access to the Chinese hydrogen market, and with a trusted partner with access to a significant revenue stream.” Shares are trading 66.67 per cent higher at 8.5 cents.Impact Mineralshas announced that a large REE soil geochemistry anomaly has been identified at their Arkun Project in WA. MD Dr Mike Jones, said, “The new and exciting Horseshoe Prospect is in a prime location for REE being associated with the contact zone of an intrusion adjacent to a major fault zone.” Shares are trading 16.67 per cent higher at 1.4 cents.