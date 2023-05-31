Stocks of the Hour: TerraCom, Wildcat Resources, EcoGraf

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps May 31, 2023 11:49 AM


TerraCom (ASX:TER) announces a fully franked dividend of 3.0 cents per fully paid ordinary share. In response, MD Danny McCarthy, said: “Following payment of this dividend in June 2023, the Company will have returned $244 million to shareholders since July 2022.” Shares are trading 5.83 per cent lower at 48.5 cents.

Wildcat Resources (ASX:WC8) announced that field work is underway at their Tabba Tabba project in WA. Wildcat’s maiden drill program which will commence in early July. Shares are trading 18.18 per cent higher at 13 cents.

Vertically integrated anode materials business, EcoGraf (ASX:EGR; FSE:FMK; OTCQX:ECGFF) has signed a non-binding Cooperation Agreement with POSCO International, a global leading manufacturer of natural graphite anodes. Shares are trading 13.33 per cent higher at 17 cents.

 

