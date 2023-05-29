Stocks of the Hour: Empire Energy, Kula Gold, WIA Gold

Empire Energyhas announced a major Beetaloo resource upgrade. In response, MD Alex Underwood stated, “The volumes delineated in EP187 represent a nationally significant resource of low CO2 gas.” Shares are trading 2.7 per cent higher at 19 cents.Kula Goldreports progress on potential lithium bearing pegmatites at the recently acquired Kirup Project. Kula’s CEO Ric Dawson said, “The Kirup Project is progressing to drill programmes on these new prospects.” Shares are trading 35.71 per cent higher at 1.9 cents.WIA Goldhas intercepted thick, high-grade gold intercepts at their Kokoseb deposit. Executive Chairman, Andrew Pardey, commented: “[One of our holes] confirms that high-grade mineralisation extends to almost 200m below the existing resource.” Shares are trading 20.69 per cent higher at 3.5 cents.