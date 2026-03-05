IVE Group targets margin growth through platform scale

IVE Group (ASX:IGL) operates Australia’s largest diversified marketing services platform, combining strategy, data, creative, production, technology and fulfilment across multiple marketing disciplines. In the first half of FY26, revenue stands at $476.5 million and EBITDA at $75.4 million, with material gross profit margin improving to 50.7 percent as the company executes its “Now to 2030” strategy targeting EBITDA margins above 15 percent. Key initiatives include the development of a 42,000 square metre Kemps Creek supersite in Sydney to consolidate operations, improve efficiency and expand consumer packaging capacity.

Growth is driven by scaling the Lasoo ecommerce marketplace, expanding packaging capacity to service new contracts from FY27 and building a dedicated events capability spanning brand activations, creative and licensed merchandise linked to major global sporting events. Capital allocation remains disciplined with FY26 capex of around $45 million, conservative gearing and an ongoing share buyback alongside fully franked dividends.

