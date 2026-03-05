Clever Culture Systems advances global rollout of its APAS microbiology platform

Clever Culture Systems (ASX: CC5) develops intelligent automation solutions for microbiology laboratories, using artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate the analysis of microbial culture plates in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Its flagship APAS® Independence platform automates a critical step in environmental monitoring, improving efficiency, traceability and data integrity in sterile drug manufacturing workflows.

The company counts several global pharmaceutical groups among its customers, including AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb and Novo Nordisk, with AstraZeneca rolling out multiple instruments across its global manufacturing sites. CC5 reported its maiden profit in FY25 and continues to generate growing recurring revenue from software licences and service contracts linked to its installed instrument base.

With more than 40 qualified sales opportunities in its pipeline and engagement with 14 of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers, the company is focused on expanding adoption among large global drugmakers while maintaining disciplined cost control and a cashflow-positive position. The addressable market for microbiology automation in pharmaceutical manufacturing is estimated at around US$2.8 billion.

To hear more, watch the full presentation from Clever Culture Systems.