Elixinol Wellness builds scalable portfolio of premium wellness brands

Elixinol Wellness (ASX: EXL) operates a vertically integrated nutrition and wellness platform across Australia and the United States, producing and distributing products across nutrition, wellness and superfood ingredients. Its portfolio includes The Healthy Chef, Hemp Foods Australia and Mt Elephant, sold through grocery, wholesale and e-commerce channels. In FY25, revenue increased 3.6% to $15.5 million with Australian revenue growth of 8%, while gross margins expanded to 39% and reached 42% in Q4 as the business shifted toward higher-margin categories and channels.

Growth is driven by expanding direct-to-consumer channels, scaling The Healthy Chef brand and strengthening category leadership in hemp and everyday nutrition. E-commerce sales in Australia increased 163% to $4.3 million in FY25, while operational restructuring reduced the cost base and supported the company’s first underlying positive EBITDA quarter in Q4. With a streamlined platform and focus on higher-margin revenue streams, the business is targeting sustainable organic growth alongside potential value-accretive acquisitions.

To hear more, watch the full presentation from Elixinol Wellness.