Cluey Ltd Announces Board and Executive Changes

Cluey Ltd (ASX: CLU), an innovative, ASX-listed Edtech company that combines education and technology to deliver quality education outcomes, has announced several changes to its Board and executive team. The company provides curriculum-aligned academic support for students in Australia and New Zealand. Mr. Ian Young, AO, will retire as a Non-Executive Director, effective March 31, 2026, after serving since Cluey’s IPO and previously chairing the Education Advisory Board. The company expressed gratitude for Young’s significant contributions and guidance during a period of growth. An Appendix 3Z will be lodged following his departure.

Mr. Trevor McDougall, Joint CEO, will step down from his role by mutual agreement, completing his service with Cluey on May 31, 2026. He will remain with the Company for a transition period. The company thanked McDougall for his contributions over the past eight years. Mr. Matteo Trinca will become the sole CEO from June 1, 2026, with no changes to his employment terms.

Additionally, Mr. Mark Rohald, Deputy Chairman, will assume a new full-time role as Director of Education & Quality, effective March 1, 2026. His employment will continue under existing terms, with his annual base remuneration increasing to $340,000, commensurate with the new full-time position. Cluey anticipates that these changes will not impact the company’s operations or overall strategy. This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Chairman of Cluey Ltd.