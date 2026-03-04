Terra Metals (ASX: TTM) has announced promising results from recent drilling at its Southwest Prospect, part of the Dante Project in Western Australia. Terra Metals is focused on the exploration and development of strategically important metals. The company’s work has identified high-value iridium-group PGEs (Rh-Ir-Ru-Os), a geochemical signature indicative of sulfide accumulation in conduit-proximal positions.

The drilling confirms the presence of these iridium-group PGEs in Southwest discovery holes. According to Terra Metals, this metal pattern is exactly what they would expect from a dynamic feeder-conduit system where repeated magma recharge concentrates both major PGMs and the high-value iridium-group PGMs. Mineralisation has now been intersected across an 850-metre strike corridor and a lateral width of approximately 650 metres.

The presence of elevated Rh–Ir–Ru–Os values reinforces the interpretation that Southwest sits close to a major magma feeder system that has experienced repeated episodes of sulfide saturation and metal upgrading. New PGE7 re-assays from the Southwest discovery holes confirm the presence of the high-value iridium-group PGEs, a geochemical signature characteristic of sulfide accumulation in conduit-proximal positions.

According to Thomas Line, CEO & Managing Director, these results continue to validate Terra Metals’ geological model and point to the potential for a large, high-tenor PGM system at Southwest. Drilling at SW2 has also identified a large sulfide-rich Iron Oxide Apatite intrusive complex carrying Fe–Ti–P–Sc–V–Zr and rare earth elements. The company believes these results highlight the substantial mineralising potential of the Southwest sector of the Dante Project.