Templeton Global (ASX: TEM) Acquires New Zealand Gold Portfolio

Templeton Global (ASX: TEM), an Australian-based exploration company focused on identifying and developing world-class mineral projects, has announced the acquisition of a new gold portfolio in New Zealand. The portfolio includes four key projects: Matahana, Hossack, Ohakuri West, and Puriri, strategically located within the highly prospective Taupo Volcanic Zone and Coromandel-Hauraki region. These acquisitions significantly expand Templeton’s exploration footprint in a region known for its gold and silver mineralisation potential.

The Matahana project, spanning 44 km2 southwest of Rotorua, targets a fault-controlled system with outcropping breccias and sinters. The Hossack project, covering 34 km2 in the Taupo Volcanic Zone, is situated near the Kapenga Caldera and shows potential for gold-silver mineralisation in rhyolitic ignimbrite units. The Ohakuri West project, located in the Taupo Volcanic Zone and covering 42 km2, is part of a known low-sulphidation epithermal gold-producing system.

The Puriri prospect, situated in the Coromandel-Hauraki region, covers 21 km2. This region boasts a rich history of high-grade gold and silver production, with cumulative production exceeding 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver. Templeton anticipates commencing exploration activities across the portfolio in the near future, focusing on detailed mapping and sampling to define drill targets.

Templeton believes this acquisition represents a significant opportunity to unlock substantial value for shareholders. The company’s strategic focus remains on identifying and developing high-quality mineral assets in regions with proven geological potential, and this New Zealand gold portfolio aligns perfectly with that objective.