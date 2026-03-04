6K Additive Secures US$1.95 Million Defense Contract

6K Additive (ASX: 6KA), a US-based manufacturer and supplier of premium metal powders for additive manufacturing and alloy additions, announced it has been awarded a US$1.95 million Phase II contract by a U.S. Defense Agency. The 18-month Award, subject to standard U.S. government contract terms, aims to reduce the U.S. military’s reliance on foreign sources for critical strategic metals. The initiative will focus on converting domestic scrap materials—including Nickel, Titanium, Tungsten, and Niobium—into high-value metal powders for additive manufacturing and defense readiness.

The award will maximise the value of end-of-life components, high demand and high value metal alloys leveraging the baseline processes developed in previous 6K Additive U.S. Defense awards. The U.S. defense industrial base faces vulnerability due to its reliance on imported metals. China controls over 80% of global Tungsten production, and the U.S. depends entirely on imports for Niobium, primarily from Brazil and Canada. Titanium imports have also been identified as a national security threat.

Frank Roberts, CEO of 6K Additive, stated that the U.S. government wants to reduce reliance on geopolitically sensitive regions for materials essential to advanced weapon systems. He added that by upcycling domestic scrap, 6K Additive is creating a circular, secure, and sustainable supply chain for the U.S. defense sector. The project’s timeline includes proving the concept of an automated sorting prototype and delivering certified batches of tungsten, titanium, and niobium powders.

6K Additive’s strategic importance to the United States national defense regime is validated by government support, including a US$23.4 million Defense Production Act Title III grant and US$12.4 million in Defense Logistics Agency programs. This support acknowledges 6K Additive as a critical supplier to U.S. national security and industrial resilience.