Golden Horse Minerals Delivers Promising Exploration Update at Hopes Hill

Golden Horse Minerals (ASX: GHM), a gold exploration company in Western Australia’s Southern Cross region, has announced encouraging results from its ongoing exploration program at the Hopes Hill project. The company has consolidated in excess of 1,800km2 of tenure within the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt, a prolific gold-producing region of Western Australia. Diamond drilling at North Hopes Hill continues to confirm the quality of the asset, delivering further shallow, wide, high-grade mineralisation.

Assay results from diamond hole 26HHDD002 confirm mineralisation over +110m below the historic Hopes Hill pit, including 7.1m @ 2.5 g/t Au from 178.9m and 4.0m @ 3.1 g/t Au from 243.0m. Further assays from Hopes Hill North indicate numerous near-surface and wide gold intersections across multiple holes, such as 16m @ 1.6 g/t Au from 32m in hole 26HHRC027 and 8m @ 1.9 g/t Au from 40m in hole 26HHRC042. These results show the mineralisation envelope extending beyond 700m north of the existing pit.

The regional drilling program at Hakes Find, consisting of 3,350m, has been completed, with results expected shortly. Following the Hakes Find program, the drill rig has mobilised to Marionete/Star of Ennuin for a ~3,400m program aimed at confirming and extending the results of the highly successful 2025 program. Notable intersections from the 2025 program include 10m @ 6.8 g/t Au from 5m in hole GHMARC013 and 5m @ 5.6 g/t Au from 11m in hole GHMARC017R.

Nicholas Anderson, Managing Director of Golden Horse Minerals, expressed excitement about the initial results from the +125km drill campaign. He highlighted the aggressive targeting of conceptual open pit extensions north of Hopes Hill, noting that multiple broad intercepts underscore the prospectivity of the area and the broader Southern Cross Greenstone Belt. Core logging and assaying activities are ongoing, with results expected to be released progressively.