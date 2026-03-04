Polymarket Sees Surge in Iran Conflict Bets

Polymarket has launched over a dozen new contracts related to the Iran conflict since Saturday, featuring bets on regime change and Houthi attacks on Israel, driving geopolitical wagers to unprecedented levels. This expansion occurs amidst increasing scrutiny from lawmakers, regulators, and customers who are questioning the ethics of betting on critical life-and-death situations, as well as potential insider trading violations. Polymarket is a prediction platform that offers financial contracts tied to the outcomes of global events. It allows users to place wagers on future occurrences.

Prediction platforms, including Polymarket and its main competitor Kalshi, have previously faced criticism regarding the structure and resolution of their rules, particularly in markets such as those predicting when Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would no longer lead Iran, where hundreds of millions of dollars were traded.

Despite the controversies, Polymarket continues to broaden its range of bets on the Iran conflict. One of the most actively traded contracts centres on the timing of the Iranian regime’s collapse, with over $US30 million wagered. Another market, focused on identifying the next supreme leader, has attracted more than $US16 million. Additional contracts include those covering potential Iranian strikes on specific countries in March and the timing of a potential entry of US forces into Iran.

The surge in activity and variety of contracts raises concerns about potential insider trading, particularly regarding military actions. Israeli authorities recently charged two individuals for allegedly using classified information to place bets on Polymarket. While prediction exchanges in the US are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Polymarket’s Iran-related wagers are listed on its offshore platform, which operates outside CFTC oversight.