Nvidia Rethinks OpenAI Investment Strategy

Company News

by Finance News Network March 05, 2026 08:18 AM


Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has indicated that the company’s potential investment in OpenAI is unlikely to reach the initially pledged $US100 billion. Huang cited OpenAI’s plans to go public, potentially by the end of the year, as a primary reason for the revised investment strategy. Nvidia designs and manufactures graphics processors for the gaming and professional markets. The company is also a major supplier of system software and application programming interfaces.

Nvidia contributed $US30 billion to a $US100 billion funding round for OpenAI last month, valuing the ChatGPT creator at $US730 billion. Although it was the chipmaker’s largest single bet on a startup to date, the investment was significantly less than the $US100 billion that Nvidia had pledged to consider as part of an agreement with OpenAI in September. The smaller investment raised concerns about a potential souring of relations between the two companies, despite Huang’s recent praise for OpenAI’s work.

OpenAI declined to comment on Huang’s remarks. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s shares experienced a positive bump, trading 2.5 per cent higher in New York near 2.30pm. Huang also noted that Nvidia’s recent $US10 billion investment in OpenAI rival Anthropic “probably will be the last” one in that company. Anthropic has also laid the groundwork for its own initial public offering.


Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?