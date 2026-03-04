Kraken Financial, the banking unit of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, has secured access to the Federal Reserve’s payments system via a limited-purpose account. This marks the first time a U.S. digital-asset bank has achieved this level of integration, signaling a deepening connection between the crypto sector and mainstream finance. Kraken Financial is a Wyoming-chartered bank and a part of Payward Inc., which is the parent company of the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange. Kraken provides a platform for users to buy, sell, and trade various digital assets.

Through its newly acquired Fed master account, Kraken Financial can directly connect to core U.S. payment systems like Fedwire. This direct link bypasses the need for intermediary banks, promising faster and more efficient fiat transfers for its institutional clients. The company stated in a blog post that this development would also reduce operational complexity and costs. While the limited-purpose account does not grant Kraken the full range of privileges afforded to traditional banking institutions, it represents a significant step forward for the digital-assets industry.

The move is seen as a win for digital-asset companies as they become increasingly integrated into traditional markets and attract growing interest from institutional investors. This integration occurs within a changing regulatory environment. Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid acknowledged the evolving payments landscape, stating that maintaining the integrity and stability of the U.S. payments system remains a priority throughout this transformation.

The account has been initially approved for a one-year term, with services to be rolled out in phases. The initial focus will be on supporting institutional client activity at Kraken. Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO of Payward and Kraken, emphasized the significance of this milestone, noting that it represents the convergence of crypto infrastructure and sovereign financial rails. With a Federal Reserve master account, Kraken Financial can operate as a directly connected financial institution within the U.S. banking system.