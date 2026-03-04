UK, U.S. Divided Over Crypto Regulation

British and U.S. regulators are at odds over the best way to test blockchain-based versions of financial securities. The UK is advocating a more cautious approach in discussions aimed at enhancing collaboration in the crypto space. This division highlights the challenges financial regulators face globally, especially with the U.S. having previously adopted a more pro-crypto stance.

Both countries announced the creation of a taskforce in September with the goal of reducing regulatory barriers for companies seeking access to each other’s markets and improving digital asset cooperation. While there is broad agreement on the taskforce’s aims, including aligning rules for stablecoins (digital assets backed by actual currencies), differences have emerged regarding tokenised securities – blockchain-based versions of financial assets like stocks or bonds.

The UK favours using a regulatory “sandbox” to test joint work on tokenised securities. Regulatory sandboxes are used by the UK’s financial watchdog to test innovative financial products in a controlled environment. However, during a meeting earlier this year, a representative from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) expressed concerns about the sandbox approach, citing doubts about commercial viability and potential impacts on innovation. The SEC is considering an alternative approach known as “exemptive relief,” which has the support of the U.S. crypto industry.

The SEC has stated it will continue collaborating with the UK to harmonise rules for international market participants and to build consensus. The taskforce is expected to present its recommendations by the summer. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) stated that sandboxes can be valuable as the two countries develop capital markets and payments systems while maintaining trust and integrity. Tokenisation’s supporters believe it can be more efficient and cheaper, but regulators say tokenised stocks create new risks for investors and could harm market integrity.