Australia’s GDP growth has met or exceeded consensus forecasts, according to State Street Investment Management APAC economist Krishna Bhimavarapu. However, Bhimavarapu suggests this offers little comfort to Australians, as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) may be prompted to raise interest rates as early as March. State Street Investment Management is an investment management firm, offering a range of financial services to institutions and individual investors. The company aims to provide strategies and solutions across various asset classes.

Bhimavarapu stated that the increase in consumption could be interpreted as inflationary, potentially influencing the RBA’s forward-looking approach. The RBA has been closely monitoring economic indicators to guide its monetary policy decisions, balancing growth and inflation targets.

Further complicating the outlook is the ongoing uncertainty stemming from the conflict in the Middle East. This geopolitical instability poses additional inflation risks, potentially leading the RBA to adopt a more cautious stance. The potential for a broader escalation of the conflict could further exacerbate these inflationary pressures, warranting a proactive response from the central bank.

Bhimavarapu concludes that the RBA might deem it prudent to act swiftly, given Australia’s delicate position regarding inflation. He suggests that Australia is ‘skating on thin ice’ when it comes to managing inflation, making early intervention a necessary measure to maintain economic stability.