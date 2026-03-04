Australian Economy Grows, Raising RBA Concerns

Australia’s economy has grown faster than anticipated in the December quarter, a development that may present challenges for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). According to Deloitte Access Economics partner Stephen Smith, the GDP data represents a situation where positive news could have negative implications for monetary policy. While household spending saw some increase, government spending was the primary driver of overall growth. Public demand increased by 0.9 per cent during the quarter, surpassing private demand growth, which was only 0.4 per cent.

Smith noted that the RBA is likely to be concerned by the stronger-than-expected growth, as it suggests the economy is operating above its potential. This situation, combined with ongoing elevated inflation, will keep the RBA vigilant and potentially lead to a further increase in interest rates in May. The Reserve Bank of Australia is the country’s central bank responsible for maintaining financial stability and controlling inflation.

Adding to the RBA’s concerns is the revelation that there was no growth in labour productivity recorded during the quarter. Smith warned that unless this trend changes, Australia could face a prolonged period of low growth and high inflation. This combination could become a long-term characteristic of the Australian economy, posing significant challenges for policymakers and businesses alike.

The latest economic data will likely prompt the RBA to consider its options carefully. The central bank will need to balance the need to curb inflation with the risk of slowing down economic growth too sharply. The possibility of a rate hike in May remains a distinct possibility as the RBA seeks to manage these competing pressures.