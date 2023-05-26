Stocks of the Hour: Blaze Minerals, Pure Hydrogen Corp, Far East Gold

Blaze Mineralshas entered into a Heads of Agreement with Exiro Minerals to acquire 100% of the North Spirit Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada. Corporate Director Mathew Walker stated, “[We] look forward to the execution of our northern hemisphere summer exploration program with our partners at Exiro.” Shares are trading 130 per cent higher at 2.3 cents.Pure Hydrogen Corporationannounced an order valued at up to $34 million under the existing contract with Renova AB to supply Hydrogen Fuel Cell trucks. Managing Director, Scott Brown, said: “Pure Hydrogen is having productive negotiations with potential customers in the heavy vehicle industry.” Shares are trading 6.67 per cent higher at 24 cents.Far East Goldannounced bonanza grade gold at their Woyla Project in Indonesia. CEO, Mr. Shane Menere commented, “The results from recent mapping serve to indicate that there are still plenty of significant discoveries to be made within the Woyla project.” Shares are trading 23.33 per cent higher at 37 cents.