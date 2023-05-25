Stocks of the Hour: Mamba Exploration, European Metals, Argent Minerals

Mamba Explorationhas announced that drilling at their Hyden REE project has intersected wide & shallow mineralisation of TREO. MD Mike Dunbar commented, “the mineralisation is very widespread, but it is also remarkably consistent within the mineralised intervals.” Shares are trading 38.1 per cent higher at 14.5 cents.European Metals (ASX:EMH, AIM: EMH, OTCQX: EMHXY, ERPNF and EMHLF) announces that their testwork realises continued outstanding lithium recoveries. Executive Chairman Keith Coughlan said: “We look forward to further results of the ongoing optimisation work as part of the DFS.” Shares are trading flat at 63 cents.Argent Mineralsannounced that their data review highlights bonanza grades at their Ringville Project in Tasmania. MD Mr Kastellorizos commented: “The historical diamond drilling sulphide intersections clearly demonstrate thick mineralised extensions over the Salmons Vein Deposit.” Shares are trading 22.22 higher at 1.1 cents.