Stocks of the Hour: Leo Lithium, Empire Energy, Immutep, Cauldron Energy

Leo Lithiumhas announced that further drilling at their Goulamina Lithium Project has delivered thick, high grade mineralisation. MD Simon Hay commented, “With drilling continuing, we remain on track to update the Mineral Resource Estimate in late June and release a reserve upgrade in August.” Shares are trading 2.65 per cent higher at 77.5 cents.Empire Energyannounced that their Carpentaria-2H well in the Beetaloo Basin delivers strong gas flow rates. Comments from Managing Director Alex Underwood: “We are pleased to share the continued strong gas flow rates achieved at C-2H as they provide further confidence that an economic development in EP187 may be achievable.” Shares are trading 2.94 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.Immutepannounces promising new clinical data from the triple combination therapy in INSIGHT-003 trial. Immuteps’ Chief Scientific Officer stated, “Immutep has made significant progress with our late-stage development planning to treat one of the largest cancer indications globally.” Shares are trading 5.3 per cent higher at 34.75 cents.Cauldron Energyannounced that Program of Works, comprising of drilling at the Yanrey Uranium Project has been approved by DMIRS. CEO Jonathan Fisher commented: “We are excited to get approval for the Yanrey drill program, which will be the first for a number of years. We also look forward to further evaluating the area in which anomalous Rare Earth Elements (REEs), such as Ce, La and Nb, were reported historically.” Shares are trading flat at 0.6 cents.