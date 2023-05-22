Stocks of the Hour: Austco Healthcare, Spacetalk, EBR Systems

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps May 22, 2023 11:45 AM


Austco Healthcare (ASX:AHC) has been awarded a $3.9M contract to supply its advanced IP nurse call system for a new aged care facility. Austco Healthcare CEO, Clayton Astles, said, “This contract win is a testament to the strength of our product offering and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions.” Shares are trading 21.74 per cent higher at 14 cents.

Spacetalk (ASX:SPA) launches the Adventurer 2 smartwatch, an all-in-one smartwatch, phone and GPS safety device for children aged 5-12. CEO and MD Simon Crowther, said, “Today’s launch illustrates execution against several key initiatives enabling our return to growth, notably enhancing Spacetalk’s product ecosystem.” Shares are trading 6.45 per cent higher at 3.3 cents.

EBR Systems (ASX:EBR) reports positive results for its pivotal SOLVE-CRT trial, paving the way to FDA Approval. Allan Will, Chairman of EBR Systems commented, “[the result] validates EBR's technology as a key treatment for those suffering from cardiac arrhythmia.” Shares are trading 7.73 per cent higher at 97.5 cents.

