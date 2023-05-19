Stocks of the Hour: European Metals, Austal, Pan Asia Metals

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps May 19, 2023 11:33 AM


Executive Chairman of European Metals (ASX:EMH, AIM:EMH, OTCQX: EMHXY, ERPNF and EMHLF), Keith Coughlan, has given us his thoughts on yesterday’s announcement that the Czech Republic Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, has visited their lithium deposit, Cinovec Project, and looks to enhance cooperation on strategic projects in the whole of the EU, including theres. Shares are trading 3.2 per cent higher at 64.5 cents.

Austal (ASX:ASB) announced that Austal USA has been awarded US$3.2 billion for the design of up to 7 surveillance ships for the US Navy. CEO Paddy Gregg stated, “T-AGOS is a unique auxiliary naval platform that plays an integral role in supporting Navy’s antisubmarine warfare mission.” Shares are trading 25.08 per cent higher at $1.99.

Pan Asia Metals (ASX:PAM) and VinES sign non-binding MOU to conduct a feasibility study for a standalone Lithium Conversion Facility. Chairman and MD, Mr. Paul Lock said: “We are excited about the potential to contribute to the development of the lithium supply chain in Vietnam through this collaboration.” Shares are trading 27.08 per cent higher at 30.5 cents.
  

