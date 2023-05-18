Stocks of the Hour: Latin Res, European Metals, Golden Mile Res, Immutep

Latin Resourcesannounced that drilling confirms that their Colina deposit has lithium pegmatites extending over 2KM. VP of Operations, Tony Greenaway commented: “We will now move some rigs to start testing to expand the deposit through systematic step-out to the southwest.” Shares are trading flat at 19 cents.European Metals (ASX & AIM:EMH, OTCQX: EMHXY, ERPNF and EMHLF) announced that the Czech Republic Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, has visited their lithium deposit, Cinovec Project, and looks to enhance cooperation on strategic projects, including Cinovec. Executive Chairman Keith Coughlan said, “These developments highlight the strategic importance of our project to the region and to the broader European Union.” Shares are trading 0.84 per cent higher at 60 cents.Golden Mile Resourcesreview has identified 3 exciting untested high priority gold targets for drilling at their Gold and Base Metal Project in WA. Shallow broad spaced aircore and historical RAB drilling encountered favourable geology with widespread gold anomalism demonstrating that it is a highly prospective gold setting. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 2.4 cents.Immutep (ASX:IMM, NASDAQ:IMMP) was up almost 65% in the US markets overnight after the Company stated that their products achieved robust initial overall survival in first line non-small cell lung cancer patients in Phase 2 trial. Immutep said this immuno-oncology investigational combination, without the use of chemotherapy, led to excellent initial survival results. Shares are trading 29.63 per cent higher at 35 cents.