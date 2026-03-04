Daily Special: Island Pharmaceuticals, GenusPlus Group, Horizon Gold

The Australian sharemarket is trading sharply lower in afternoon trade as investors assess escalating tensions in the Middle East and rising concerns about inflation linked to higher energy prices. The S&P/ASX 200 is down about 2 per cent, with all sectors in the red as broad selling spreads across the market. Oil prices remain elevated after earlier spikes tied to supply disruption fears around the Strait of Hormuz, while gold fell sharply overnight before stabilising, weighing on mining stocks.

Materials and banks are leading the decline, while property stocks are also weaker amid concerns interest rates could remain higher for longer. Endeavour Group is lower after reporting a drop in half-year net profit, while Treasury Wine Estates is higher after announcing its chief financial and strategy officer will retire later this year. AUB Group is weaker after completing a share purchase plan following its earlier institutional placement.

In other company news,