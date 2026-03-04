Chalmers Backs Data Centre Development in Australia

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has voiced his support for the growth of data centres within Australia, emphasising the importance of appropriate oversight and responsible resource management. Speaking to reporters in Canberra on Wednesday, Chalmers acknowledged data centres as a significant component of business investment in the country. He stressed, however, that such development must occur within a framework that protects Australia’s natural resources and addresses related concerns.

Chalmers stated, “I welcome investment in data centres, so long as we keep all of the natural resources and other questions right.” His comments reflect a balanced approach, encouraging technological advancement while prioritising sustainable practices and environmental safeguards. The Treasurer’s remarks highlight the government’s intention to foster a business environment that is both innovative and conscientious.

In addition to supporting data centre development, Chalmers noted the government’s recent actions regarding the petroleum resource rent tax. He expressed his support for increasing this tax, indicating a broader strategy to optimise revenue streams from resource-based industries. These measures are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the economy and ensure fair returns from Australia’s natural resources. The Treasurer is encouraging investment while also signaling fiscal responsibility.

These statements by Treasurer Chalmers underscore the government’s commitment to balancing economic growth with responsible resource management and revenue generation. The focus on data centres as an investment opportunity, coupled with the push for adjustments to the petroleum resource rent tax, illustrates a multifaceted approach to economic policy in Australia.