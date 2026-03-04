AI Impact: Goldman Sachs Expects Labour Shifts

Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon has commented on the likely impact of artificial intelligence on the labour force. Speaking at The Australian Financial Review Business Summit, Solomon stated that while AI is advancing rapidly and could cause short-term displacement, the firm does not anticipate significant long-term labour gaps. Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm. The company provides a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base.

Solomon noted that Goldman Sachs researchers have been studying the potential for AI to disrupt jobs across the US economy over the next five years. Despite the potential for short-term disruptions, their analysis suggests the economy’s resilience will prevent major labour shortages over a 10-year period. Instead, AI is expected to create shifts in the types of jobs available.

He emphasized the diverse and dynamic nature of the modern service economy, noting that many service jobs are not easily replaced by AI. However, Solomon acknowledged that certain white-collar positions are more vulnerable to displacement. He said that it is important to monitor this trend closely and for both government and businesses to consider the implications of artificial intelligence.

Solomon stressed the need for responsible navigation of the changes brought about by AI, a focus for Goldman Sachs. He suggested that ongoing discussion and proactive planning are essential to manage the evolving landscape of the labour market effectively.