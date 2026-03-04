Australian GDP Expands, Oil Hub Fire

Australia’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, exceeding forecasts. This positive economic news comes amidst other significant events impacting the market. Meanwhile, a fire has broken out at an oil hub backed by a super fund, raising concerns about energy supplies and market stability.

In company news, Endeavour Group, a hospitality giant spanning Dan Murphy’s liquor stores and 350 pubs, has affirmed its commitment to retaining its dual businesses, dismissing any possibility of a split. Qatar has reduced its stake in Virgin Australia. Elsewhere, Dorrell indicated that Stonepeak may launch an IPO, but only once it becomes a very large and stable financial entity.

Growing anxiety among households and investors regarding potential fuel shortages are contributing to fears of stagflation. Motorists’ panic buying at petrol stations mirrors broader concerns about Australia’s fuel supplies. Simultaneously, global events, including conflict in the Middle East and geopolitical tensions, continue to influence market sentiment and economic outlook.