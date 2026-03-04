Global Markets Tumble Amid Middle East Tensions

Global markets are reacting sharply to escalating tensions in the Middle East, triggering fears of prolonged conflict and its potential impact on inflation and economic growth. The ASX 200 experienced a significant downturn, mirroring similar declines in Asian and European markets. Investor sentiment has soured rapidly, shifting from relative calm to heightened anxiety within a short period.

The catalyst for this market unease is the increasing worry that US-Israeli attacks on Iran could lead to a protracted conflict, driving up oil prices and fueling inflation. This scenario threatens to derail the global economic recovery and potentially end the sharemarket rally that began in October 2022. Oil prices briefly surged to a 19-month high, while disruptions to oil and gas production in the region further exacerbated concerns.

Asian markets were also hit hard, with the Korean KOSPI Index leading the decline. European markets experienced their worst trading night since April of last year. In the U.S., Wall Street initially dipped before recovering slightly after suggestions that American military assets might escort oil tankers through the Gulf. Contradictory messages from U.S. officials have added to market uncertainty.

The market’s sudden shift to fear underscores the potential for a prolonged conflict to cause a spike in inflation and increased long-term price expectations, negatively impacting economic activity. This scenario could lead to rising interest rates and slower growth, creating a challenging economic environment resembling stagflation.