Australian GDP Growth Exceeds Expectations

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has welcomed new data showing Australia’s annual GDP growth has risen from 2.1 per cent to 2.6 per cent. Speaking to reporters in Canberra, Chalmers described the figures as “really encouraging,” highlighting that the growth is now “stronger, broader, and very welcome.” The improved economic performance comes at a time of significant global uncertainty, particularly concerning developments in the Middle East.

Chalmers acknowledged the potential impact of the Middle East situation, noting that “the situation is changing rapidly” and the impacts are “essentially uncertain, but we expect them to be substantial.” He emphasised that the government was already focused on the challenge of inflation prior to these developments, and this will inform the upcoming budget for May. The government continues to monitor global events and their potential effects on the Australian economy.

In related news, Chalmers expressed satisfaction with OPEC’s decision to release an additional 206,000 barrels of oil per day following their recent meeting. He described this as “a good development,” while also noting that the ultimate impact will depend on the extent of damage to oil and gas infrastructure resulting from the ongoing conflict. The government is closely watching these factors as they navigate the complex economic landscape and prepare the federal budget.

