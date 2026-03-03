Hyperion Metals Expands Resource Potential at Dante Project

Hyperion Metals (ASX: HYM), an exploration company focused on mineral discoveries, has announced promising results from its Dante Project. The latest drilling at the Legacy prospect has confirmed the presence of a high-grade oxide reef situated higher in the stratigraphy. Initial results show shallow, strongly mineralised TiO2–V2O5 zones with notable apatite content. This distinct phosphatic association differentiates Legacy from the main Crius–Hyperion sequence, suggesting potential variations in magma composition.

Further drilling is planned to assess the thickness, continuity, and overall extent of this newly recognised reef. This aims to evaluate its potential contribution to the broader resource base at the Dante Project. The company anticipates that Hyperion will materially contribute to future resource upgrades and broaden the multi-commodity potential across the entire project area.

Results from Reef 5 have also demonstrated multiple stacked oxide horizons above Hyperion. These include locally apatite-bearing, high-grade TiO2–V2O5 bands, with intercepts such as 4 metres at 19.4% TiO2. These findings reinforce the interpretation of a multi-layered intrusive sequence, presenting significant and largely untested resource upside. Further exploration drilling to test for lateral and depth extensions is planned at the SW Prospect to understand the significance of these results fully.