Pure Foods Tasmania Reports Positive Cash Flow and Margin Growth

Pure Foods Tasmania Limited (ASX:PFT), an organisation focused on enhancing and promoting Tasmania’s premium food and beverage businesses, has announced positive operating performance in the seven months leading up to January 31, 2026. The company reported positive cash flow from operations, positive EBITDA, and growing gross profit margins. This progress follows a business realignment strategy initiated in late 2024 and throughout most of FY25, with a focus on lifting revenue.

Sales momentum has been driven by significant national distribution expansion, including new ranging secured with Costco Australia. Easter 2026 orders from a major retail customer were approximately 70% above the prior corresponding period, representing an additional $150,000 in revenue. The Tasmanian Pâté range has been relaunched with Drakes Supermarkets, and distribution has expanded nationally to Coles Supermarkets, increasing from approximately 300 stores to approximately 700.

Corporate developments include a contract packing agreement secured with a premium Sydney seafood providore, improving factory utilisation, and the completion of the acquisition of premium ice cream brand Elato, leading to the formal establishment of an ‘Ice Cream Division’. Furthermore, Pure Foods Tasmania has reduced its total borrowings by approximately $2.5 million over the past 12 months and raised approximately $1.75 million in new capital to strengthen its balance sheet.

Executive Chairman Malcolm McAully stated the business has been reshaped into a flexible and efficient manufacturing and distribution platform. The company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be convened as soon as practicable, following the implementation of additional governance and compliance procedures. Management anticipates continued revenue growth across core product categories and increasing contribution from new ranging, contract manufacturing, and the Elato brand.