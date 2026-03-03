ARN Media Shares Jump After Show Cancellation

Shares in ARN Media have surged following the immediate cancellation of The Kyle and Jackie O Show. The decision follows a reported breakdown in the working relationship between co-hosts Jackie “O” Henderson and Kyle Sandilands, leading to significant corporate action. ARN Media is a leading Australian media and entertainment company with radio, digital, and podcasting assets. The company focuses on creating engaging content and delivering innovative advertising solutions.

ARN Media informed investors that Henderson had communicated her inability to continue working with Sandilands. As a result, the broadcaster has terminated its services agreement with Henderson Media, the entity through which Henderson was contracted. The company has extended an offer to Henderson for a new show within the ARN network.

The cancellation comes just one year into a substantial 10-year, $200 million agreement that covered both presenters and KIIS FM, one of Australia’s most popular breakfast radio programs. The long-term agreement’s sudden end raises questions about the future of the breakfast program slot.

In addition to terminating Henderson’s contract, ARN Media has confirmed that it has formally notified Sandilands and his private company, Quasar Media Services, alleging that his conduct during the February 20 broadcast constituted serious misconduct and a breach of his services agreement. The market has reacted positively to these developments, with ARN Media shares last trading up by 5.8 per cent.