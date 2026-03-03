Qatar Airways Trims Stake in Virgin Australia

Qatar Airways has reduced its ownership stake in Virgin Australia, according to a recent disclosure to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). A form lodged on March 2nd reveals that the Doha-based carrier now controls 67.74 per cent of Virgin Australia’s voting power, equivalent to 529,039,288 shares. This represents a decrease from its previous holding of 69.79 per cent, which amounted to 545,783,569 shares.

Virgin Australia is one of the country’s largest airlines, providing domestic and international travel services. The company aims to deliver exceptional experiences through its extensive network. The reduction in Qatar Airways’ stake comes after a period of investment and strategic partnership between the two airlines. While the exact reasons for the adjustment have not been disclosed, the change in shareholding is a notable development for Virgin Australia.

The updated ownership structure reflects an ongoing evolution in Virgin Australia’s shareholder composition. The airline emerged from voluntary administration in 2020, backed by Bain Capital. Qatar Airways became a significant shareholder as part of the airline’s restructuring, and the current adjustment suggests a recalibration of this investment.

The airline’s performance and strategic direction are closely watched by investors and industry analysts. The disclosure provides transparency regarding Qatar Airways’ current level of influence within Virgin Australia. Market observers will likely analyse the impact of this ownership change on Virgin Australia’s future strategies and competitive positioning within the Australian aviation market.