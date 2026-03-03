Australian Bond Yields Surge to Two-Year High

Australian bond yields have experienced a significant surge, with the three-year bond yield reaching a two-year high. This jump reflects growing concerns within global bond markets that the escalating conflict in the Middle East will exacerbate inflationary pressures. The three-year bond yield, closely watched as an indicator of interest rate expectations, climbed to 4.39 per cent, a level not seen since November 1, 2023. Since the start of the week, the yield has increased by a notable 21 basis points.

Similarly, the 10-year yield has also risen, moving from 4.63 per cent on Monday to 4.79 per cent. This widespread increase across different bond maturities signals a broad shift in market sentiment, driven by uncertainty surrounding the potential economic fallout from geopolitical instability.

In response to these developments, money markets have adjusted their expectations regarding future monetary policy decisions. Bond traders have significantly increased the implied probability of a rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in March. The likelihood of a rate increase now stands at 37 per cent, a substantial increase from the 21 per cent probability priced in last week. The Reserve Bank of Australia is the nation’s central bank responsible for maintaining financial stability and controlling inflation.