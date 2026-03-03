Treasury Wine Estates CFO to Retire

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has announced the retirement of its chief financial and strategy officer, Stuart Boxer, effective September 30. The company, one of the world’s largest wine businesses, manages a portfolio of brands, including Penfolds, Wynns, and Beringer. TWE will commence a thorough search, both internally and externally, to identify a suitable replacement for Mr. Boxer.

According to the announcement, Mr. Boxer will remain in his current role throughout the transition period to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities. He will also provide support during the appointment process for his successor, leveraging his experience to help identify the best candidate for the position.

Stuart Boxer initially joined Treasury Wine Estates in 2020, taking on the role of chief strategy and corporate development officer. He was subsequently appointed to the position of chief financial and strategy officer in November 2023. His departure marks the end of a significant chapter in his career with the wine company.