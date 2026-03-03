Paramount Shares Plunge After Debt Rating Downgrade

Paramount shares experienced a downturn following Fitch Ratings’ decision to downgrade the film and television company’s debt rating to junk status. This change reflects a significant increase in borrowings stemming from the proposed US$110 billion takeover of Warner Bros Discovery Inc. Fitch lowered Paramount’s rating to BB-plus from its previous BBB-minus, which was the lowest investment-grade rating. Paramount is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Its diverse portfolio includes film, television, streaming, and more.

The ratings service has placed Paramount on negative watch, pending further details regarding the terms of the deal, its financing structure, and strategies for deleveraging. The merger between Paramount and Warner Bros is expected to result in a combined business burdened with approximately US$79 billion in net debt, raising concerns about the financial stability of the merged entity.

According to Fitch, the downgrade reflects intense competitive pressures within the media sector, coupled with pressure on free cash flow due to transformation costs. The ratings agency suggests that improvements in Paramount’s leverage and free cash flow may take longer to materialise than initially projected. This assessment underscores the challenges Paramount faces in integrating Warner Bros while managing its existing debt and navigating a rapidly evolving media landscape.

Paramount reached an agreement last week to acquire Warner Bros for US$31 per share, marking one of the most significant mergers in media history. However, the substantial debt incurred to finance the deal has raised concerns among investors and analysts alike, prompting the downgrade from Fitch and the subsequent decline in Paramount’s share value.