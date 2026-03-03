Fed Officials Cite Mideast Tensions, Inflation

Two Federal Reserve officials have acknowledged that recent US-Israeli attacks on Iran have introduced a new layer of uncertainty for economic policymakers. A key concern is the potential for sustained increases in energy prices and the subsequent impact on inflation. Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Fed, stated that it is currently too early to determine the full effect of these events on inflation and its duration.

Kashkari, who had initially anticipated one quarter-point interest-rate cut this year, expressed diminished confidence in that prediction. He emphasised the need for additional data to assess the implications of the geopolitical developments. He made these comments at the Bloomberg Invest conference in New York on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT).

Similarly, John Williams, president of the New York Fed, observed that the impact on financial markets had been relatively limited thus far. He noted a rise in oil prices, but described it as not yet ‘dramatic’. Williams addressed the potential impact on US inflation while speaking to reporters after a speech in Washington.

Williams stated that the persistence of these effects will need to be monitored closely.