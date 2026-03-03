Soros Fund Warns of Painful Market Period

Soros Fund Management’s chief investment officer, Dawn Fitzpatrick, has warned investors to brace for a potentially “painful” period of 18 to 24 months as markets navigate geopolitical risks and the emerging threat of artificial intelligence disruption. Fitzpatrick made the comments at the Bloomberg Invest conference in New York, highlighting the significant uncertainty currently weighing on market participants. Soros Fund Management is a major investment firm that manages assets across various markets. The company aims to generate strong returns for its investors through global investments.

Fitzpatrick pointed to the falling stock prices of software companies, which are perceived to be at risk from AI, and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as key factors contributing to market unease. She noted that there is considerable “fatigue” among investors as they grapple with these various challenges. Concerns regarding private credit were also addressed, particularly the redemptions affecting business development companies due to worries about rising defaults on loans to software companies.

Several firms, including Blackstone, Ares Management, and Blue Owl Capital, have reportedly faced client requests to withdraw funds from their large private credit funds targeting individual investors. Fitzpatrick anticipates that these funds will continue to experience elevated redemption rates and that some of these financial structures will face increased pressure.

Despite these concerns, Fitzpatrick commended Blackstone for accommodating investor redemption requests, specifically referencing their move to allow investors to redeem 7.9 per cent of their investments. While acknowledging that this decision may negatively impact Blackstone’s short-term fees, Fitzpatrick believes it will ultimately benefit their business in the long run.