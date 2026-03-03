Pinterest Boosted by Elliott Investment, Buyback

Pinterest shares experienced a surge of nearly 5% in early trading following news that Elliott Investment Management will purchase $1 billion in fresh equity. This investment will support a new $3.5 billion share buyback program. Elliott’s move is seen as a vote of confidence in Pinterest’s efforts to navigate uncertain advertising spending, with the hedge fund becoming the company’s largest shareholder. Pinterest is an image-sharing and social media platform designed to enable users to discover information on the internet using images, GIFs and videos. The company provides tools to brands and advertisers to connect with the millions of people who use Pinterest every day.

The buyback represents a substantial portion of Pinterest’s market value and aims to significantly reduce its outstanding shares. This announcement comes after a challenging period for Pinterest, with shares recently hitting their lowest levels since the 2020 pandemic due to a weak forecast that triggered investor anxiety. The stock had fallen more than 32% this year until its last close, reflecting concerns about the company’s performance.

Pinterest faces intense competition in the online advertising market from rivals like Meta’s Instagram and Facebook. Major advertisers have been scaling back their spending on the platform, coinciding with the rise of AI tools that threaten to disrupt the industry. Competition is further intensifying as companies like OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google introduce AI-powered advertising and shopping tools.

Elliott’s involvement is viewed positively by many, as the activist investor is known for bringing fresh ideas and operational discipline to boost underperforming businesses. Marc Steinberg, a partner at Elliott and a member of Pinterest’s board, affirmed the firm’s support for Pinterest since its initial investment in 2022, expressing strong belief in the company’s future trajectory. Pinterest has also increased its focus on capitalising on the growing use of AI-driven shopping tools to address investor concerns. The company reported 619 million users as of the end of December.