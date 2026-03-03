Life360 Exceeds Expectations, Shares React

Life360 has delivered a “very solid result,” according to RBC Capital Markets analyst Wei-Weng Chen, surpassing full-year 2025 expectations despite earlier guidance provided in January. The company, which provides a family safety platform with features like location sharing and emergency assistance, saw revenue reach $US489.5 million ($689 million), slightly above the upper end of its guidance. Adjusted EBITDA of $US93.2 million exceeded consensus estimates by 5.7 per cent, with an 18 per cent beat in the fourth quarter. Chen believes these results should offer “much needed relief” for the stock.

For the 2025-26 financial year, Life360 anticipates revenue between $US640 million and $US680 million and adjusted EBITDA ranging from $US128 million to $US138 million. These forecasts modestly exceed consensus expectations at the mid-point. The company also projects a 20 per cent year-on-year growth in global monthly active users.

Chen highlighted that the revenue composition was better than anticipated, characterised by robust “other revenue,” including advertising, and reduced hardware revenue. He also noted that EBITDA for the 2025-26 financial year is expected to be concentrated in the second half due to investment timing and seasonal factors.

Despite the positive assessment, shares were last trading down by 6.3 per cent.